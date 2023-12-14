ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twenty Rockford-area teachers have become finalists for the 2024 Golden Apple Awards, which recognize excellence in teaching.

However, only five educators will receive the Golden Apple Award; which includes a cash award, a professional development stipend, and a Rockford University scholarship.

The award, organized by the Golden Apple Foundation, “inspires, celebrates and supports educational excellence in our community.”

Bethany Austin
Guilford High School
Rockford
Art

Amy Avery
Guilford High School
Rockford
Spanish

David Bardwell
Jefferson High School
Rockford
Biology

Aubrey Barnett
Flinn Middle School
Rockford
8th grade ELA

Amanda Becker
Auburn High School
Rockford
History

Leann Burmeister-Juliano
Belvidere (Ill.) North High School
ELA

Michael Davis
Kennedy Middle School
Rockford
PLUS 6-8 (Special Education)

Jessica Full
Belvidere (Ill.) High School
Algebra/Calculus

Brooke Harp
Holy Family School
Rockford
6th-8th Literature

Alex Hartz
Hononegah Community High School
Rockton
Algebra/Calculus

Molly Kettelhut
Galapagos Rockford (Ill.) Charter School
7th grade ELA and Social Studies

Dr. Teresa Kruger
Belvidere (Ill.) North High School
Social Studies

Yuri Moctezuma
Belvidere (Ill.) South Middle School
6th grade Social Studies

Timothy Perian
Harlem High School
Machesney Park
Music

Kathleen Podraza
North Boone High School
Poplar Grove
English

Marianna Ruggerio
Auburn High School
Rockford
11th and 12th grade Physics

Ariana Sanders
Belvidere (Ill.) High School
10th-12th grade Social Studies

Chelsea Spinello-Johnson
Marshall Middle School
Rockford
Literature/Publications

Jeremy Toledo
Harlem High School
Machesney Park
Choir, Guitar, Drama

Cara Wolfe
Flinn Middle School
Rockford
8th grade ELA

To learn more about the award and the organization, visit the Golden Apple Foundation’s website here.