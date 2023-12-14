ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twenty Rockford-area teachers have become finalists for the 2024 Golden Apple Awards, which recognize excellence in teaching.
However, only five educators will receive the Golden Apple Award; which includes a cash award, a professional development stipend, and a Rockford University scholarship.
The award, organized by the Golden Apple Foundation, “inspires, celebrates and supports educational excellence in our community.”
Bethany Austin
Guilford High School
Rockford
Art
Amy Avery
Guilford High School
Rockford
Spanish
David Bardwell
Jefferson High School
Rockford
Biology
Aubrey Barnett
Flinn Middle School
Rockford
8th grade ELA
Amanda Becker
Auburn High School
Rockford
History
Leann Burmeister-Juliano
Belvidere (Ill.) North High School
ELA
Michael Davis
Kennedy Middle School
Rockford
PLUS 6-8 (Special Education)
Jessica Full
Belvidere (Ill.) High School
Algebra/Calculus
Brooke Harp
Holy Family School
Rockford
6th-8th Literature
Alex Hartz
Hononegah Community High School
Rockton
Algebra/Calculus
Molly Kettelhut
Galapagos Rockford (Ill.) Charter School
7th grade ELA and Social Studies
Dr. Teresa Kruger
Belvidere (Ill.) North High School
Social Studies
Yuri Moctezuma
Belvidere (Ill.) South Middle School
6th grade Social Studies
Timothy Perian
Harlem High School
Machesney Park
Music
Kathleen Podraza
North Boone High School
Poplar Grove
English
Marianna Ruggerio
Auburn High School
Rockford
11th and 12th grade Physics
Ariana Sanders
Belvidere (Ill.) High School
10th-12th grade Social Studies
Chelsea Spinello-Johnson
Marshall Middle School
Rockford
Literature/Publications
Jeremy Toledo
Harlem High School
Machesney Park
Choir, Guitar, Drama
Cara Wolfe
Flinn Middle School
Rockford
8th grade ELA
To learn more about the award and the organization, visit the Golden Apple Foundation’s website here.