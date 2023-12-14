ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twenty Rockford-area teachers have become finalists for the 2024 Golden Apple Awards, which recognize excellence in teaching.

However, only five educators will receive the Golden Apple Award; which includes a cash award, a professional development stipend, and a Rockford University scholarship.

The award, organized by the Golden Apple Foundation, “inspires, celebrates and supports educational excellence in our community.”

Bethany Austin

Guilford High School

Rockford

Art

Amy Avery

Guilford High School

Rockford

Spanish

David Bardwell

Jefferson High School

Rockford

Biology

Aubrey Barnett

Flinn Middle School

Rockford

8th grade ELA

Amanda Becker

Auburn High School

Rockford

History

Leann Burmeister-Juliano

Belvidere (Ill.) North High School

ELA

Michael Davis

Kennedy Middle School

Rockford

PLUS 6-8 (Special Education)

Jessica Full

Belvidere (Ill.) High School

Algebra/Calculus

Brooke Harp

Holy Family School

Rockford

6th-8th Literature

Alex Hartz

Hononegah Community High School

Rockton

Algebra/Calculus

Molly Kettelhut

Galapagos Rockford (Ill.) Charter School

7th grade ELA and Social Studies

Dr. Teresa Kruger

Belvidere (Ill.) North High School

Social Studies

Yuri Moctezuma

Belvidere (Ill.) South Middle School

6th grade Social Studies

Timothy Perian

Harlem High School

Machesney Park

Music

Kathleen Podraza

North Boone High School

Poplar Grove

English

Marianna Ruggerio

Auburn High School

Rockford

11th and 12th grade Physics

Ariana Sanders

Belvidere (Ill.) High School

10th-12th grade Social Studies

Chelsea Spinello-Johnson

Marshall Middle School

Rockford

Literature/Publications

Jeremy Toledo

Harlem High School

Machesney Park

Choir, Guitar, Drama

Cara Wolfe

Flinn Middle School

Rockford

8th grade ELA

To learn more about the award and the organization, visit the Golden Apple Foundation’s website here.