20-year-old injured in crossfire after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., Rockford officers received a call from a 20-year-old male who said he was shot near the 900 block of Loomis and Sanford Streets.
The caller said he was a victim of crossfire between a car and a person on an ATV.
The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say they are still investigating the incident.
