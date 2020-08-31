20-year-old injured in crossfire after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., Rockford officers received a call from a 20-year-old male who said he was shot near the 900 block of Loomis and Sanford Streets.

The caller said he was a victim of crossfire between a car and a person on an ATV.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

