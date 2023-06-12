ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 20-year-old killed in a Rockford shooting Saturday night has been identified.

Johnathan Jones, 20, was identified as the victim by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to the area of 12th Avenue and 8th Street around 9:16 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

They found a crashed vehicle with Jones in the driver’s seat when they arrived. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Jones was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers located multiple shell casings, a vehicle and residences that had been struck by gunfire in the area.

No one is in custody for the shooting. Any information should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.