ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a Rockford shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of 12th Avenue and 8th Street around 9:16 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

They found a male gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.

Police are investigating.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…