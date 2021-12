ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested 20-year-old Shawn Bunton on Thursday after he ran from police during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers attempted to pull Bunton over in the 1500 block of School Street, but he sped away.

He was spotted again in front of a residence on S. Johnston Avenue. Police said Bunton ran inside the house, but came out again and was arrested.

He has been charged with Fleeing to Elude.

He was later booked into the Winnebago County Jail.