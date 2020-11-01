ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a shooting near the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at the Concord Apartments around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
Officers found a 20-year-old male who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. A second victim who had non-life-threatening injuries was also identified as a 22-year-old male.
Police say that the 20-year-old victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford PD at 815-966-2900 or anonymously leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois reports 6,890 new cases of COVID-19, with 35 deaths
- 20-year-old Rockford man in critical condition after overnight shooting near Cameron Avenue
- Scaled-back Thanksgiving plans leave turkey farmers in limbo
- Here’s when can we expect 2020 presidential election results from the 6 key swing states
- Here’s how to score McDonald’s newest menu items for free
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!