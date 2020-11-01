20-year-old Rockford man in critical condition after overnight shooting near Cameron Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a shooting near the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at the Concord Apartments around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 20-year-old male who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. A second victim who had non-life-threatening injuries was also identified as a 22-year-old male.

Police say that the 20-year-old victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford PD at 815-966-2900 or anonymously leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories