20-year-old Rockford man in critical condition after overnight shooting near Cameron Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers responded to a shooting near the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at the Concord Apartments around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 20-year-old male who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. A second victim who had non-life-threatening injuries was also identified as a 22-year-old male.

Police say that the 20-year-old victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

RELEASE: Shooting Investigation on Cameron Avenue. pic.twitter.com/gjZ3gwg6Rw — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 1, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford PD at 815-966-2900 or anonymously leave a tip with Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.

