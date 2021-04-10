20-year-old Rockford woman in critical condition after overnight shooting in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for information on an overnight shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old Rockford woman and hurt another.

Around 2:40 a.m., gunshots were reported in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue near Summit Park. Beloit police officers already in the area responded quickly and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was identified as a 20-year-old from Rockford. She was rushed to a local hospital via Med Flight.

While first responders were investigating the scene, a 22-year-old woman from Janesville told officers that she suffered an injury that was not a gunshot. She was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that “a large disturbance” occurred shortly before the shooting. Authorities are asking the public for help.

If you have any information, call Beloit PD at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip here.