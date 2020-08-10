20-year-old victim of Rockford hotel shooting dies

Local News

Sleep Inn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 20-year-old victim in a shooting at the Sleep Inn early Monday morning has died, according to police.

Rockford police responded after shots were fired at the hotel, at 725 Clark Drive, around 1:50 a.m.

Officials say they found the victim on the floor of the lobby, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was the subject of a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

