20-year-old victim of Rockford hotel shooting dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 20-year-old victim in a shooting at the Sleep Inn early Monday morning has died, according to police.
Rockford police responded after shots were fired at the hotel, at 725 Clark Drive, around 1:50 a.m.
Officials say they found the victim on the floor of the lobby, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was the subject of a targeted attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Chicago schools vote to slash police officer budget in half
- Big Ten cancels 2020 college football season
- Delta bans 100 passengers from taking flights and adding them to a “no fly” list for refusing to wear masks
- Several people trapped after houses explode in Baltimore Monday morning
- Houses explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and trapping 1, fire union says
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!