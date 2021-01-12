200 Illinois National Guard troops to assist with security at Biden inauguration

Member of the DC National Guard walk around the U.S. Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. In the aftermath of the deadly riot at the Capitol last week, questions are being raised about why the District of Columbia National Guard played such a limited role as civilian law enforcement officers were outnumbered and overrun.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — After last week’s events at the U.S. Capitol building, and following reports from the FBI of continued threats online, 200 Illinois National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington to assist with security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement Tuesday, “In the wake of the incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power is of the utmost importance. The Illinois National Guard is renowned for exemplary soldiers & airmen and I’m proud to have about 200 members represent Illinois during the upcoming presidential inauguration.”

The FBI and the US Department of Justice have warned that groups are calling for the “storming” federal, state and local courthouses if President Donald Trump is removed from office.

