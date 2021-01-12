200 Illinois National Guard troops to assist with security at Biden inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — After last week’s events at the U.S. Capitol building, and following reports from the FBI of continued threats online, 200 Illinois National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington to assist with security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement Tuesday, “In the wake of the incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power is of the utmost importance. The Illinois National Guard is renowned for exemplary soldiers & airmen and I’m proud to have about 200 members represent Illinois during the upcoming presidential inauguration.”
The FBI and the US Department of Justice have warned that groups are calling for the “storming” federal, state and local courthouses if President Donald Trump is removed from office.
