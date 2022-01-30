$20,000 worth of products and cash stolen from Rockford business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A small business is picking up the pieces after thieves smashed the front door and stole items from the shop.

Porch Inc., 3065 N Perryville Rd Unit 101, was broken into over the weekend. The owner, Lori Wetzel, said that the thieves got away with jewelry and cash from the register.

She said that this is the first time this has happened and it is heartbreaking.

“It just makes you feel violated,” Wetzel said. “We work so hard here to make this a happy environment for our customers.”

The plan is to open up shop on Monday. Wetzel said that they are upgrading their security cameras.