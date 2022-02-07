2021 was a record year for Rockford real estate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford region celebrated a record year of real estates sales.

More homes were sold in 2021 than any year since 2007, right before the recession hit. The three-month rolling average house price jumped 12.8% last year, benefiting sellers while buyers had low interest rates to celebrate. The average home was only on the market for about 22 days.

Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown said that, compared to the rest of Illinois, the Rockford region is an affordable place to settle down.

“Our prices aren’t going absolutely bonkers that it’s pushing buyers out, but at the same time we’re enjoying those healthy appreciations that were so sorely missed a decade ago,” Brown said. “So, its really nice to kind of see that return on value.”

Brown expects to see the positive housing trends last through at least the first half of 2022.