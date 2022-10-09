CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It was an historic Chicago Marathon Sunday, with a new elite men’s champion and record times for two of the top women finishers.

Ruth Chepngetich just missed setting the women’s record and finished with the second-fastest women’s time ever. Runner-up Emily Sisson set the record for an American woman.

Benson Kipruto dethroned Seifu Tura in the elite men’s division, and Marce Hoog took home the gold in the men’s wheelchair race. Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race.