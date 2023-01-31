ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Last year was a “remarkable” year for home sales in the stateline, according to local realtors.

Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors presented its “2022 Full Year Housing Review” on Tuesday. Three major milestones were set in the market.

The highest ever average sales prices was set at just under $180,000. Homes sold in record time too, taking just over 20 days on average.

In all, 4,500 properties were up for sale. That is down 12% from the year before. An average of 370 homes were on the market each month, which was also an all-time low.

Experts said that lower inventory will help moderate the market in 2023.

“We saw that pinch begin in COVID. It’s continued as building costs have significantly skyrocketed, that you have situations where we can’t really build our way out like we would normally,” said Conor Brown, CEO and president of the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. “Additionally, with some of the higher interest rates, I think it’s kind of keeping some folks still in their current homes.”

Experts said that 2023 will still be a seller’s market, as they expect homes to still sell quickly.