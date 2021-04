ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are on the scene of an accident with injuries near the intersection of 20th Street and Sandy Hollow Road.

RPD tweeted about the incident around 5:45 p.m. Southbound lanes on 20th Street are closed for investigation.

Officials say a black jeep crashed at the location after a shooting incident with another vehicle. Police say the incident happened near the 4000 block of Florida Avenue.

Three suspects fled on foot.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.