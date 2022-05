ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 21-year-old has been seriously injured in a shooting on N. Avon Street.

Police reported the shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Thursday night in the 600 block.

Early Thursday morning, around 3:30 a.m, a 14-year-old was shot in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street.

He also is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

DEVELOPING…