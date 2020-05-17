21-year-old man murdered at Rockford Stop N Go

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old man was killed Saturday in a shooting at the Stop N Go on Charles Street, according to police.

Rockford Police were on the scene around 9:53 p.m. Winnebago Coroner Bill Hintz said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

