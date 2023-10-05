HARVARD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead and three injured in a Harvard crash that police say was due to an intoxicated driver.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff, Max McNamara, 31, of Lakemoor, driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, was opening the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane of Route 173, west of Flat Iron Road, around 1:52 a.m. on Sunday, October 1st.

McNamara’s Silverado collided with a 2017 Lincoln MKX which was traveling westbound, and then continued eastbound and head-on into a 2015 Ford Taurus, driven by a 21-year-old Rockford man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln, a 28-year-old Rockford woman and a 34-year-old Rockford woman, were treated at the scene and released.

McNamara was hospitalized at Javon Bea Riverside in Rockford in serious condition. He has been charged with DUI Alcohol/Drugs and additional charges are expected, police said.