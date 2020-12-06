21-year-old woman shot overnight in Beloit, police investigating

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:15 a.m. early Saturday morning near Park and Bushnell Avenue in Beloit.

Authorities say a woman was in her vehicle when she was shot. She was sent to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not give any details on a possible suspect or motive.

The incident is still under investigation.

