21-year-old woman shot overnight in Beloit, police investigating

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:15 a.m. early Saturday morning near Park and Bushnell Avenue in Beloit.
Authorities say a woman was in her vehicle when she was shot. She was sent to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not give any details on a possible suspect or motive.
The incident is still under investigation.
