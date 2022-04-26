ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After only 5 months in business, 212 Grindhouse, a burger restaurant that opened in the place of the former Taco Betty’s in downtown Rockford, announced it is shutting down.

The restaurant, at 212 E. State Street, announced its closure Tuesday via Facebook, saying “Well that’s all folks. Tonight is our last night. We have loved serving you Rockford, but it’s time to be done. Please stop in today and say good bye. We will definitely miss all the friends we have made.”

Taco Betty’s opened in April 2017 and sold “modern tacos, beers and large format cocktails” and was known for it’s rooftop bar.

Taco Betty’s closed November 3rd, 2021, and 212 Grindhouse opened November 30th.

“What it really comes down to is that we couldn’t quite have the flexibility with our menu with Taco Betty’s, and there’s only so much you can do with tacos,” sous chef Ashton Sayles said at the time. “It was a good opportunity for us to grow as a staff and grow as cooks.”