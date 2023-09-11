ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Rockford on Saturday has been identified.

Jaquone Aldridge has been identified as the victim by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Conklin Drive around 1:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office. A 22-year-old man, Aldridge, had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. They learned while on the way that the victim was being transported to the hospital by a private car.

Police stopped the vehicle on the way and Aldridge was transferred to an ambulance. He went into cardiac arrest when they arrived at the hospital. He was transported to the operating room after resuscitative efforts were performed, but he was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

No one had been arrested for the shooting at the time of this writing.