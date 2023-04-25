ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The body pulled from the Rock River on Thursday has been identified.

Bernard Banks, 22, was identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Patrons walking on the Rock River Recreation Path observed a body in the river around 2:15 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Park District Police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and Rockford Fire Department personnel responded.

Firefighters entered the river and removed the body. Banks was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m.

Autopsy results were pending further study at the time of this writing.