ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old is recovering after being shot in the neck in Rockford on Sunday.

According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Remington Road.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting victim and found the victim at the location.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was provided by law enforcement.