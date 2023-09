ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is dead after a shooting in Rockford Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Conklin Avenue around 6:21 p.m. Saturday, according to the Rockford Police Department. A 22-year-old man had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The department posted on X, the social media site formally known as Twitter, at 4:29 a.m. Sunday that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

No other details were known at the time of this writing.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…