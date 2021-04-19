22-year-old shot leaving Rockford house party on Quail Run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 2:15 a.m., Rockford police officers were called to the 2200 block of Quail Run after reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers learned that a 22-year-old male victim had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs. The man told officials he was at a house party on Quail Run. When he was leaving, he heard gunshots and realized he was hit.

The man brought himself to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found several shell casings in the street.

