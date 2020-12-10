23-year-old Freeport man injured in shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Freeport.

Freeport Police say they responded to the area of S. State Ave and E. Frank Street around 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9th for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS NOW.

