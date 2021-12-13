23-year-old Rockford woman killed in Forest Hills Road crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Jesenia Garza, of Rockford, has been identified as the victim in a deadly crash on Forest Hills Road on Saturday.

According to Loves Park Police, Garza and another vehicle sideswiped each other in the area of Forest Hills and Landstrom Road around 11:38 p.m.

One vehicle went into the guardrail, but Garza’s car left the roadway and hit a tree. She was found unconscious and trapped when medical responders arrived.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and met with detectives. Police say the accident is under investigation.