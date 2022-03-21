ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 23-year-old woman was shot in the 1200 block of West Street on Friday.
Rockford Police said they found the woman suffering from a life-threatening wound.
She was able to tell officers that she had heard someone knocking on her front window prior to the gunfire.
Police said she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.