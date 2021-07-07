23-year-old shot in Beloit on Tuesday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old man was shot in Beloit on Tuesday night, and police are searching for the gunman.

According to Beloit Police, the shooting happened near West Grand Avenue and Hackett Street after 11:30 p.m.

Fifteen minutes after the shooting, police said the victim arrived at Beloit Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they did not have information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.