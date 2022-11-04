SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Courthouse hosted their 24 hour, annual Veterans Vigil. It kicked off Friday evening and will conclude on Saturday.

This was the 37th year of the event. A ceremony filled with speeches and patriotic music kicked off the vigil. In the 24 hours that followed the ceremony, veterans stood guard rotating each hour. Flags also waved in the wind, each representing one or more veterans.

“We decided we needed to do something to bring light to honor our veterans not only from current wars, but from all the past wars. Each one of these flags represents one or more veterans who has served in the service regardless of whatever branch they may have served in,” said Veteran Robert Coulter.

In the past the vigil was held for Vietnam Veterans, now it honors all who’ve served.

“It doesn’t matter whether you were in combat or not. Whether you served in the United states. Whether you served any place. As far as we’re concerned you’re a brother,” said Veteran Dwain Adkins

Even in the rain many families of veterans and members of the Stateline community came out to show their respects.

“This community has always supported. Look at the monuments here at the courthouse. Its something of respect,” said Lydia Johnson the family member of many veterans.

Everyone in attendance had one thing on their. Do not let veterans be forgotten.

“Well one of the things all the veterans are doing is they are trying to keep it in people’s minds that veterans served a time when a lot of people didn’t. We want to make sure that they know that for the freedoms that we enjoy there was a price to pay,” Coulter said.

“Kids, Kids because they the ones that are our future and they need to hear stories from the past and realize why freedom isn’t free,” said Steph Forsberg a family member to Veterans.