ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 24-year-old was shot Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of 7th Street, in the parking lot of Kwik Mart.

Police said the man was expected to survive his injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

In June 2021, a 38-year-old woman was killed in a double shooting at the Kwik Mart convenience store, at 1203 7th Street.

The suspect, Darrell McLin, was later arrested in Arizona.

