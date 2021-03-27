24-year-old shot in apparent road rage incident in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting incident that occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Friday near N. 2nd Street and Maple Avenue.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 24-year-old male from Machesney Park was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Rockford for treatment.

After investigation, deputies determined this to be a road rage incident.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is conducting a shooting investigation. pic.twitter.com/xCIWwXcmjs — Winnebago Co Sheriff (@winnsheriff) March 27, 2021

No details on a suspect were given.

If anyone has information, they are urged to contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6400.