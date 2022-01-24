240 unclaimed remains buried Monday in Winnebago County cemetery

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office gave a proper burial Monday to dozens of deceased who were never claimed.

The cremated remains of more than 240 people were laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in the Village of Winnebago on Monday.

One set of remains has been at the morgue since 1999, officials said.

The coroner’s office and the Winnebago County Board partnered for the burial.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said it was time for a respectful send-off.

“They actually were in the coroner’s office for 20 years. So, this is the right thing to do. If their families should see this and they’re looking for them, the majority of them – I think it was just 1 or 2 of the people unidentified – mostly everyone’s identified,” Caruana said.