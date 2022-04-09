ROCK CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County 4-H Forestry Club planted 25 oak tress in Rock City on Saturday.

The planting took place at the Espenscheid Forest Preserve right off of Farm School Road. The preserve was chosen because it is a public place where all members of the community can enjoy the trees. The goal is to plant the 25 tree savannas, which will help rebuild the native ecosystems.

Illinois once held 14 million acres of trees, but that number has dropped to five million due to modern development practices. An organizer for the event said that it is critical to have more oak trees in the state.

“Oak trees are kind of native to our land, and it’s obviously our state tree, and they are becoming more obsolete, and so the purpose of this event today was to plant a savanna in our county, but there are also 30 other counties in the state that are doing the same thing either today or throughout this month and it’s to help bring oak trees back to Illinois,” said Brenda Heimann, program coordinator for the Stephenson County 4-H Forestry Club.