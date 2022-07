ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday night after a collision on N. Meridian Road and Freeport Road in Rockton.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at 11:20 p.m.

Police say the driver was headed south on N. Meridian and disregarded a stop sign at Freeport Road, and was hit by another car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are withholding his identity at this time, pending notification of family.