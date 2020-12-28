25-year-old man arrested in Janesville after pointing weapon at vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to investigate a complaint of an armed male pointing a firearm out of his car at another vehicle. The incident happened on Milton Avenue near Blackbridge Road.

Milton Police Department later found the vehicle traveling north on Highway 26 near STH 59.

Officers from Janesville Police Department, Milton Police Department, and the Rock County Sherriff’s Department all assisted in taking the suspect into custody, who was later identified as 25-year-old Lucas Kester of Cambridge, Wisconsin.

Authorities say a firearm was recovered inside the vehicle. Kester is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct While Armed, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Reckless Driving..

