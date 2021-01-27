Janesville woman found dead hours after being reported missing

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Tuesday around 12:45 p.m., Janesville police officers were called to the area of Mayfair Drive and Hawthorne Avenue for a report of a missing person.

Officials say the missing person was identified as a 25-year-old woman from Janesville.

Later Tuesday afternoon around 3:50 p.m., officers were called to a death investigation near the 1100 block of Woodman Road. Investigators concluded the body was the missing 25-year-old.

Officials are not identifying the victim until notification of next of kin. Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation the Janesville Police Department asks that they contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.