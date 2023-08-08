ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church continued their efforts on Tuesday to put food on the table of stateline families.

City First Church held a food distribution in the morning at its Spring Creek campus. Volunteers helped load boxes of fresh meat, veggies and fruit into cars.

Anybody who was in need could stop by. There was enough food to help out 250 families.

It is an effort that the church has taken on since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not only helping people meet the tangible needs of putting groceries in their cars to be able to feed their families, but we’re also meeting spiritual needs by showing love and hope and just telling people that God loves them and that he sees them, and that we’re here for them as a church,” said Dakota DeWeerdt, volunteer coordinator for City First Church.

City First teamed up with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to make the day possible.