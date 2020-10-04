26-year-old man shot near W. State Street, Rockford Police investigate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting near the 3000 block of W. State Street.

Rockford PD tweeted the news around 8:30 p.m.

Officials say that a 26-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital. No word on his condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

