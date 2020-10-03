26-year-old woman killed in Beloit overnight shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 2:00 a.m. early Saturday morning in Beloit, police were called to the area of Park and Grand Avenues for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 26-year-old female and a 32-year old male with gunshot wounds.

The 26-year-old woman was rushed to a local hospital where she later was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The man was treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Police say several shots were fired at the scene. No word on any suspects.

If anyone has information related to the shooting, they are encouraged to call Beloit Police at 608-757-2244.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

