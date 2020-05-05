27 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Tuesday, 643 total

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 27 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. No new deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

There are a total of 643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 22 deaths so far. Robert Webb Terrace in Rockford was identified as a new area of concern.

A total of 7,554 tests have been distributed across the county. There are 3,422 still pending results. and 3,489 have come back negative. The disease continues to affect people of all ages.

The WCHD also says 125 people have recovered from the disease.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

