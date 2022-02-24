ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twenty-seven Rockford students have been announced as recipients of Rockford Promises’ scholarship program.

The program provides scholarships to Rockford Public School students to attend Rock Valley College, Rockford University, or Northern Illinois University.

Last fall, thirteen students who had a grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 made it to the Dean’s List.

Fourteen were honored with the President’s List, with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“This is the best part of the scholarship, the outcome of them persisting semester to semester and doing well. That leads to graduation. And ultimately that is the success story behind every scholar we send to college, we want them all to graduate. So it feels wonderful to see the works of the scholar,” said Rockford Promise executive director Dr. Tasha Davis.

Davis credited the students’ success to their hard work and the volunteer mentors who help out.

Rockford Promise is a non-profit scholarship program whose stated goal is to support scholars in their studies and then help them achieve their dream careers without financial barriers to hold them back.