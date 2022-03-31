ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 270,000 meals, waiting to be delivered to Ukraine, are sitting at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

Multiple non-profits from the area banded together to collect the food.

On Sunday, a German cargo company will fly the food to Europe, with its final destination being Rockford’s sister city of Brovary.

The donations are part of the Brovary Relief Effort between the City of Rockford, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, and Kids Around the World.

“How can we not be there for our brothers and sisters in Brovary?” asked Mayor Tom McNamara. “We’ve been calling them our sister city, so we need to show that love, and Rockfordians are definitely doing that.”

Senator International is paying for the flight.