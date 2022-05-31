ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a Saturday shooting on Parkview Avenue that left a 28-year-old woman injured.
Police were called to the scene, in the 1600 block of Parkview, around 4:15 p.m.
The victim told police she was sitting inside a vehicle, waiting for friends, when several shots were fired at her.
She suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and her car was struck numerous times by bullets, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.