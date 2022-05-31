ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a Saturday shooting on Parkview Avenue that left a 28-year-old woman injured.

Police were called to the scene, in the 1600 block of Parkview, around 4:15 p.m.

The victim told police she was sitting inside a vehicle, waiting for friends, when several shots were fired at her.

She suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and her car was struck numerous times by bullets, police said.