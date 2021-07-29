28-year-old shot, suspect eludes DeKalb police

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Police chased a suspect after a shooting at Suburban Estates on Wednesday night, but the shooter managed to get away.

DeKalb Police said officers were at the Suburban Estates Apartments, at 1400 Twombly Rd, around 11 p.m. on an unrelated call when the officer heard gunshots nearby.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police chased the suspect, who got away. A handgun was found at the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Kishwaukee Community Hospital and later flown to OSF in Rockford. His condition is currently unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff at 815-895-2155.