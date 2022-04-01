ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 29-year-old man was killed in a car fire after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Springfield Road early Friday morning.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived at the scene, in the 2900 block of South Springfield Avenue, around 4:19 a.m. and found a 2007 Saturn Vue on fire in a group of trees.

The driver was pulled out of the car and taken to Javon Bae Mercyhealth Hospital Riverside where he was pronounced dead.

Police determined that the driver was headed west on Springfield and lost control of the vehicle, driving through a field before crashing into the trees.

The victim’s identity has not been made public.