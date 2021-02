ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed in Rockford Saturday morning when his car crossed the center line and struck a minivan, police said.

Rockford Police officers were called to the 5800 block of E. State Street around 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver of the car was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old victim’s identity has not yet been released.