29-year-old man shot at N. Main barbershop dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says a 29-year-old man shot at Top Notch Cutz on Saturday has died.

Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot two men inside the salon on Saturday. One of the men suffered critical injuries, police said. Coroner Bill Hintz reported that he died on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the barber shop at 3424 N. Main Street around 12:40 p.m. where witnesses said a fight broke out between two men.

Police said the man who was killed was shot during the argument, and the other was shot while he attempted to leave, and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5’10”, 220 lbs, who was shirtless at the time and wore “sparkly” jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

