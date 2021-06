ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old was shot at the Citgo gas station located at 4315 Auburn Street.

Police say they were alerted to the shooting after he arrived at an area hospital. No word on the severity of his injuries.

