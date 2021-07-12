29-year-old shot and killed in Rockford early Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 29-year-old man was killed early Monday after being shot at the intersection of Hudson Street and Lexington Avenue.

Rockford Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspects.

Just hours earlier, police were called to Napoleon Street, east of Ridge Avenue, where a 33-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. Police said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.