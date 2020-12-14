29-year-old woman in critical condition following crash in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a 29-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she apparently lost control of her vehicle and it rolled over several times.
Police say the accident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, near Owen Center Road on Freeport Road.
Police say the woman was traveling eastbound on Freeport Road when she lost control.
She was taken to a Rockford hospital and suffered life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s department is conducting and investigation of the crash.
